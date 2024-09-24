We are going to impeach you if you dare impeach GACHAGUA – Azimio Senator dares President RUTO





Tuesday, September 24, 2024 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper Party has vowed to protect Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at all costs from the looming impeachment.

Speaking during an interview, Maanzo warned President William Ruto that he also risks being impeached if Gachagua is impeached.

According to him, it would only be right to impeach the president as well when the motion against the Deputy President is fronted.

“If there is an impeachment motion of the deputy president, then we will also have an impeachment motion against the president because they are one ticket and one people.

"There is nothing wrong the Honourable Gachagua has done,” Maanzo said.

“If there is going to be an impeachment motion, we have to tie them together.

"While we process one, we process another and run them concurrently in both the Senate and the National Assembly,” he added when asked about his rationale for bundling the two together.

He further noted that if that happens, then whatever tool is being used to frustrate DP Gachagua will be inexistent because he believes the deputy president has not done anything compounding to an impeachment motion.

Extrapolating on his stance on why DP Gachagua is not in the wrong, the senator claimed that as a matter of fact, the president had breached the Constitution several times.

Maanzo further defended claims that DP Gachagua was favouring the mountain region instead of addressing issues that affect the entire country, saying that it would be ludicrous to ignore the needs of the people he once represented in the National Assembly.

