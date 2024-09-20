RUTO’s man AARON CHERUIYOT fiercely denies allegations of brokering ADANI JKIA takeover deal with MURKOMEN





Friday, September 20, 2024 - Kericho County Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, has dismissed allegations that he brokered the deal between the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) and Indian conglomerate Adani Group for the leasing of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Cheruiyot, who spoke on the floor of the House on Thursday, refuted the claims, terming them a “character assassination” attempt, reiterating that he is a man of integrity who had worked hard for everything that he had.

The Senate Majority Leader went bare knuckle on the Adani deal whistleblower Nelson Amenya, who made the remarks during a televised interview on Wednesday night, clarifying that he has neither met the Adani Group owner nor does he have any links to the company and its agents.

“I don’t work for KAA and I don’t work for the Ministry of Transport.

"So I don’t know on what condition someone can allege that I brokered a deal between Kenya and another foreign entity whose owner, agents I have never met,” said Cheruiyot.

“I have worked extremely hard in my family clan to protect my image.

"Those who know me can speak to my integrity as a person.

"I don’t do those kinds of things and therefore even as a country we call for accountability, doesn’t it behoove us that we behave better than those we accuse of committing such ills?

"We cannot fight corruption by character assassinating other citizens of our republic.”

The UDA lawmaker went ahead to state that he will be seeking legal redress against Amenya as well as the media house that allowed him to spread what he intimated are unfounded allegations.

