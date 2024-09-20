Embattled police boss GILBERT MASENGELI apologises to High Court for disobeying court orders – See what he said!

Friday, September 20, 2024 - Deputy Inspector General, Administration Police, Gilbert Masengeli, has apologised to the High Court after he was found in contempt in a case related to the disappearance of three Kenyans.
On Friday last week, High Court Judge Lawrence
Mugambi sentenced Masengeli to six months in prison for ignoring seven court
summons.
In an affidavit filed on September 20, 2024,
Masengeli admitted to missing court hearings, citing operational challenges,
including his involvement in security operations in Northern Kenya as well as
the Coast region, as the primary reasons for his absence.
He, however, acknowledged the court’s authority
and pledged to cooperate moving forward, including presenting a detailed
progress report on the case in the coming days.
"I humbly apologize to this Honourable
Court for breaking orders and undertake to comply in the future. The
non-attendance in court, however, was not intentional but rather due to
operational challenges…" he stated in the affidavit.
The court, which had expressed concerns over
Masengeli’s failure to appear in person despite virtual court options being
available, is on Friday expected to review the situation following the Deputy
IG’s submission.
