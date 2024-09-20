Embattled police boss GILBERT MASENGELI apologises to High Court for disobeying court orders – See what he said!





Friday, September 20, 2024 - Deputy Inspector General, Administration Police, Gilbert Masengeli, has apologised to the High Court after he was found in contempt in a case related to the disappearance of three Kenyans.

On Friday last week, High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi sentenced Masengeli to six months in prison for ignoring seven court summons.

In an affidavit filed on September 20, 2024, Masengeli admitted to missing court hearings, citing operational challenges, including his involvement in security operations in Northern Kenya as well as the Coast region, as the primary reasons for his absence.

He, however, acknowledged the court’s authority and pledged to cooperate moving forward, including presenting a detailed progress report on the case in the coming days.

"I humbly apologize to this Honourable Court for breaking orders and undertake to comply in the future. The non-attendance in court, however, was not intentional but rather due to operational challenges…" he stated in the affidavit.

The court, which had expressed concerns over Masengeli’s failure to appear in person despite virtual court options being available, is on Friday expected to review the situation following the Deputy IG’s submission.

