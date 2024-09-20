ADANI-JKIA deal whistleblower NELSON AMENYA reveals Senator AARON CHERUIYOT’s role in the scandal– UHURU was right!





Friday, September 20, 2024 - Nelson Amenya, the man who blew the whistle on the Adani Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) take-over deal, has named Kericho County Senator, Aaron Cheruiyot, among the dirty politicians who were involved in the scandal.

The scandal was allegedly hatched by then Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, who contacted Adani Group to buy JKIA and 14 other airstrips in Kenya for Sh 250 billion.

Despite not revealing the inside details, Amenya accused Cheruiyot of being behind the controversial deal, saying that he travelled to India and brokered the deal with the Adani Group's top honchos.

“I am the one who shared the documents with politicians. Nobody knew anything about the deal and the documents, including Senator (Richard) Onyonka, except Aaron Cheruiyot who is the broker in this deal and he was the one who went to India met with Adani, and brought Adani to Kenya,” Amenya told KTN News on Wednesday.

Cheruiyot on Thursday dismissed Amenya's allegations and threatened to sue him.

The Kenyan DAILY POST