AHMEDNASIR tells RUTO the best person to replace 'tribalist' GACHAGUA as DP and it is not KINDIKI





Friday, September 27, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has welcomed the impending impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachaua by President William Ruto's allies.

The motion to impeach Gachagua has already been tabled in the National Assembly by Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa.

If the impeachment goes through, Gachagua is expected to be sent home and President William Ruto will be required by the constitution to pick his deputy in 14 days.

In an advice to President William Ruto, Ahmednasir told the President to pick Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru as his second in command and not Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki.

“H.E @WILLIAMSRUTOmust get it right this time. InshaAllah, when it comes to appointing a new Deputy President to replace outgoing Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, he shouldn't listen to the silly views of a few men.

"The right person for this position is Governor @AnneWaiguru,” Ahmednasir stated.

