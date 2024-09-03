RUTO’s Government wants to make an example out of GACHAGUA’s allies as it summons GAKUYA over ethnic incitement

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s allies could be bearing the brunt of his alleged bad blood with President William Ruto.
This is after the government,
through the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), summoned
Embakasi North Member of Parliament James Gakuya for allegedly propagating
ethnic discord.
NCIC in its summon letter,
directed the vocal legislator to avail himself at the commission headquarters
located at Upper Hill in Nairobi on September 5, by 11 am to assist with
investigations.
Gakuya is accused of reportedly
making outrageous, provocative sentiments against the Somali ethnic group at a
public gathering during a past event.
According to the Integration
Commission, Gakuya’s remarks were likely to incite feelings of contempt,
hatred, hostility, violence or even discrimination.
The commission noted the MP's
sentiments contravened the constitutional provision for peaceful
and harmonious coexistence of different ethnic groups in Kenya.
"Whereas that failure to
appear in person at the aforementioned place, date, and time, is an offence as
provided under Section 63(c) as read with Section 63(e) of the National
Cohesion and Integration Act," the commission reiterated.
Gakuya's summoning comes hardly
a month after the same commission petitioned Daadab MP Farah Maalim over
allegations of making controversial remarks on the recent protests.
Maalim was directed
to present himself at the NCIC headquarters by 10 am to assist with
investigations.
In the video which went viral,
the legislator was heard allegedly stating that if he were the Kenyan President
he would have clamped down on anti-government demonstrators.
According to the Commission, the
sentiments were geared toward contempt, hatred, hostility, violence or
discrimination.
However, despite the NCIC‘s
summon, the legislator claimed that the video was doctored and that
the comments were not his original remarks.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments