OMTATAH skins RUTO’s ally GODFREY RUKU alive over his ridiculous bill that seeks to criminalize demonstrations





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has blasted Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku for failing to keep his word and withdraw the proposed bill that seeks to criminalize demonstrations in Kenya.

Two days after Gen Z stormed Parliament while protesting against the now-withdrawn Finance Bill, 2024, Ruku, in an online post declared that he had listened to Kenyans and would subsequently be withdrawing the controversial piece of legislation.

"I have heard the voice of Kenyans and therefore decided to withdraw the Assembly and Demonstration Bill, 2024 (National Assembly Bills No. 28 of 2024).

"I will officially be writing to the Speaker of the National Assembly to withdraw the Maandamano Bill," the MP posted at the time.

However, weeks down the line, the proposed law has not been withdrawn, with speculation rife that it might be presented on the floor in due course.

Omtatah as such, in a post called out Ruku for making a promise he never intended to keep.

"Hon. Ruku indicated that he would write to the National Assembly Speaker to withdraw the bill, however, it is now undergoing public participation. Khabusie," Omtatah posted.

The proposed law attracted widespread criticism over some questionable proposals including giving the police the powers to clamp down on protestors and changing the definition of what qualifies as an assembly in the context of demonstrations or picketing.

The bill also seeks to define what is classified as good conduct by demonstrators during a protest.

Ruku's bill proposed a Ksh100,000 fine for persons violating the proposed provision.

