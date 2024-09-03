Drunk KPLC driver rams into another vehicle - He is allegedly always driving under the influence of alcohol (VIDEO).


Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - A rogue driver working for the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) has been exposed after he rammed into another vehicle while drunk.

Reports indicate that he is always driving the KPLC truck registration number KBL 176 G while under the influence of alcohol, posing danger to other motorists.

He had allegedly caused other accidents while drunk before he was recorded and the video shared online.

In the video shared on X, some men are seen confronting the intoxicated driver and labeling him a killer driver.

“This driver is always drunk. He is a killer driver,” they are heard saying as they confront him.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.

Tags

Post a Comment

0 Comments