RUTO’s Government refuses to take responsibility for the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire tragedy claimed the lives of 21pupils – See what KPLC has said





Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Kenya Power has absolved itself from the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire tragedy that claimed the lives of 21 students.

This comes even as witness accounts revealed that the fire was a result of an electrical fault, with one parent whose son survived the tragedy claiming that sparks from a bulb near the main door of the dormitory caused the inferno.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, KPLC dismissed the claim that the fire was a result of an electrical fault.

It allayed fears that the deadly fire might have been caused by an electrical malfunction saying its teams have since established that everything was in place at the time of the tragedy.

“Based on the findings of the preliminary analysis of our protection system, from the meter box to the substation where the medium voltage line serving the school emanates from, we have ascertained there was no link between the cause of the fire and any fault on our network as alleged in sections of media reports,” read the statement.

Kenya Power went on to note that its personnel had established that on the night of the incident, the line supplying the school was stable and all installations were intact.

It stated that as soon as it received news of the fire, it took the initiative and switched off the power supply to the school as a precautionary measure, thus no electrical appliances were affected.

The Kenyan DAILY POST