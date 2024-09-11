ODM in crisis as leaders reject Siaya Governor JAMES ORENGO as RAILA ODINGA’s successor – Look!









Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has been forced to go back to the drawing board after County Chairpersons across the nation refused to endorse Siaya Governor James Orengo to replace Raila Odinga as the party leader.

ODM’s Nairobi County officials, led by Chairman George Aladwa, on Monday jointly drummed up support for Orengo to take over the mantle from Raila, who is set to exit the party to focus on his bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson’s seat.

In a statement, the county party bosses, led by Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, termed Orengo’s endorsement as a premature discussion that will need ODM’s top brass to first deliberate on.

“We have resolved that since Baba (Mr. Odinga) is still the party leader, a conversation around his succession is premature because we have structures of dealing with appointments of an acting party leader,” said Barasa.

“There will be a (meeting of the) Central Management Committee tomorrow, National Executive Committee (NEC) next week, and in October we shall have the National Delegates Conference which will deliberate on that agenda.”

Barasa sought to assure party members that, even with Mr. Odinga’s impending exit, there will be no lacuna in leadership as structures are in place to handle any eventualities.

“As county chairmen, we’re in charge of party activities in our 47 counties.

"So, I want to assure the membership that we don’t have a lacuna; ODM as a party has structures, and once those structures have been strengthened, then we will not have a lacuna, even if Baba exits.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST