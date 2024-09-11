ODM in crisis as leaders reject Siaya Governor JAMES ORENGO as RAILA ODINGA’s successor – Look!

ODM’s Nairobi County officials,
led by Chairman George Aladwa, on Monday jointly drummed up support for Orengo
to take over the mantle from Raila, who is set to exit the party to focus on
his bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson’s seat.
In a statement, the county party
bosses, led by Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa, termed Orengo’s endorsement
as a premature discussion that will need ODM’s top brass to first deliberate
on.
“We have resolved that since
Baba (Mr. Odinga) is still the party leader, a conversation around his
succession is premature because we have structures of dealing with appointments
of an acting party leader,” said Barasa.
“There will be a (meeting of the)
Central Management Committee tomorrow, National Executive Committee (NEC) next
week, and in October we shall have the National Delegates Conference which will
deliberate on that agenda.”
Barasa sought to assure party
members that, even with Mr. Odinga’s impending exit, there will be no lacuna in
leadership as structures are in place to handle any eventualities.
“As county chairmen, we’re in charge of party activities in our 47 counties.
"So, I want to assure the
membership that we don’t have a lacuna; ODM as a party has structures, and once
those structures have been strengthened, then we will not have a lacuna, even
if Baba exits.”
