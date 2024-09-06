RUTO’s Government forced to re-inspect all its projects across the country after Gen Z MORARA KEBASO’s expose as pressure increases





Friday, September 6, 2024 – The government of President William Ruto has been forced to re-inspect all its projects countrywide.

This was revealed by Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura following a damning expose by Gen Z activist Morara Kebaso who is on a mission to expose ghost projects initiated by Ruto.

Addressing the media at KICC yesterday, Mwaura stated that the process will involve officials from the Office of the President who will be tasked with conducting a comprehensive assessment of all the projects Ruto has launched.

He added that while the government supported the freedom of expression from those who had hit out at the government over the said projects, he urged the people exercising the same to act with patriotism to the country.

The spokesperson added that the inspection will see officials from his office and the President's office visit the projects including those in remote areas to ascertain those abandoned or lagging despite budgetary allocations.

"We will ensure that what is on paper and what we discuss here in Nairobi is actually happening on the ground," Mwaura stated.

The spokesperson also admitted that the inspection will be conducted in response to the uproar expressed on social media.

The inspection is also aimed at clarifying differing evidence provided on actual projects and the record the government holds.

"There are claims that the reality on the ground differs from the official narrative and we must address this perception," he added.

Weeks ago, Morara Kebaso, a lawyer and activist, initiated a campaign to personally inspect projects launched by the state while exposing the shocking revelations of some projects that were allegedly abandoned or allocated funds and not completed.

