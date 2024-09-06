RUTO’s Government forced to re-inspect all its projects across the country after Gen Z MORARA KEBASO’s expose as pressure increases

Friday, September 6, 2024 – The government of President William Ruto has been forced to re-inspect all its projects countrywide.
This was revealed by Government
Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura following a damning expose by Gen Z activist Morara
Kebaso who is on a mission to expose ghost projects initiated by Ruto.
Addressing the media at KICC
yesterday, Mwaura stated that the process will involve officials from
the Office of the President who will be tasked with conducting a
comprehensive assessment of all the projects Ruto has launched.
He added that while the
government supported the freedom of expression from those who had hit out at
the government over the said projects, he urged the people exercising the same
to act with patriotism to the country.
The spokesperson added that the
inspection will see officials from his office and the President's office visit
the projects including those in remote areas to ascertain those abandoned or
lagging despite budgetary allocations.
"We will ensure that what
is on paper and what we discuss here in Nairobi is actually happening on the
ground," Mwaura stated.
The spokesperson also admitted
that the inspection will be conducted in response to the uproar expressed
on social media.
The inspection is also aimed at
clarifying differing evidence provided on actual projects and the record the
government holds.
"There are claims
that the reality on the ground differs from the official narrative and we must
address this perception," he added.
Weeks ago, Morara Kebaso, a
lawyer and activist, initiated a campaign to personally inspect projects
launched by the state while exposing the shocking revelations of some projects
that were allegedly abandoned or allocated funds and not completed.
