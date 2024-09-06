Pastor EZEKIEL and Bishop MUIRU make a killing selling ‘anointed nails’ to their brainwashed followers at Ksh 1,000 - He claims he got the anointing oil from Bethlehem (VIDEO).





Friday, September 6, 2024 - Last Friday, Bishop Pius Muiru of Maximum Miracle Church hosted a special prophetic service at his church in the Nairobi Central Business District, where gave anointed nails to his followers after they planted a seed of Ksh 1,000.

Each church member took 7 nails after planting a seed.

The nails had been anointed by his mentee, Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Centre and Church based in Mavueni, Kilifi County.

Pastor Ezekiel shared a video anointing the nails with oil which he claims he got from Bethlehem.

He urged those who want instant miracles and breakthroughs to get the anointed nails at Muiru’s church during the prophetic service.

Watch the video.

Pastor EZEKIEL and Bishop MUIRU make a killing selling ‘anointed nails’ to their brainwashed followers at Ksh 1,000 - He claims he got the anointing oil from Bethlehem pic.twitter.com/maESLWd8C0 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 6, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.