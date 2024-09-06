RAILA played RUTO as Lawyer WILLIS OTIENO reveals how people were paid to attend the president’s rally in Kisumu – Look!









Friday, September 6, 2024 – President William Ruto may face significant challenges in securing re-election in 2027 if recent trends are anything to go by.

Lawyer Willis Otieno revealed that President William Ruto has not only lost support in the populous Mt. Kenya region but also across the entire country.

Speaking during an interview, Otieno, who was the Safina Party Leader Jimi Wanjigi’s running mate in 2022 and Raila Odinga’s lawyer during his presidential petition, revealed that Ruto’s popularity had dwindled significantly that they have to resort to bribing people to attend his rallies.

Otieno gave an example of the recently concluded Ruto’s tour in Luo Nyanza where organizers had to bribe people to attend the rallies.

According to him, residents were mobilized and given Sh500 and a white handkerchief which they had to wave as Ruto was speaking to show that Nyanza supports the broad-based government that the President formed with Raila Odinga.

After the show, they returned the handkerchief to the organizers and were paid the remaining Sh500.

In a nutshell, the lawyer was insinuating that Raila just played Ruto by offering him a rented crowd to gain his support for the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship.

The Kenyan DAILY POST