RUTO’s days are numbered as KALONZO delivers a disturbing message after massive rally in Nyeri – Look! He didn’t see this coming





Friday, September 27, 2024 – President William Ruto could be going home alongside his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, who is facing imminent impeachment.

This was revealed by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka who held a massive roadside rally in Nyeri yesterday after attending the requiem service for the 21 students who perished in the Hillside Endarasha Academy fire tragedy.

In an update on X shortly after the rally, Kalonzo thanked the people of Nyeri for the warm reception and declared his support for Gachagua ahead of his alleged impeachment.

Kalonzo stated that should Members of Parliament bring a motion to impeach Gachagua, they should also table another motion to impeach President William Ruto.

The Wiper leader said the calls for Gachagua's impeachment were engineered to drive Kenyans' attention from the JKIA-Adani deal.

"Let me be clear: if they bring a Motion to Impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in Parliament, they should also bring one against William Ruto.

"Anything else is nonsense, a weak attempt to divert Kenyans' attention away from the Adani heist and the perpetrators behind the nefarious scheme," Kalonzo wrote on X.

This comes a week after Kalonzo called out the Kenya Kwanza regime over attempts to abuse The Constitution of Kenya.

He accused Ruto's administration of trying to silence Kenyans' constitutional rights.

The Kenyan DAILY POST