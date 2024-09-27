Impeachment is a political death penalty - RAILA ODINGA’s man says and advices GACHAGUA to resign.





Friday, September 27, 2024 - A close confidante of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has advised Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to resign before he gets impeached.

In a statement shared via his official X account on Friday, Raila Odinga’s spokesman Prof. Makau Mutua opined that the troubled DP should quit his job to save his political career.

He explained that impeachment is akin to the death penalty because it lustrates one for life as it bars one from ever holding public office.

"My free advice to DP— please resign before you are impeached.

"Impeachment is a political death penalty because it lustrates one for life barring you for life from ever holding any public office in the Republic of Kenya,” he said.

The professor’s remarks come amid a heightened impeachment motion against the DP, following claims by Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa that over 240 MPs have signed in favor of the DP’s ouster.

According to Barasa, the charges leveled against the DP in the impeachment motion include attempted coup, gross misconduct, abuse of office, legal breaches, and constitutional violation among others.

The MP and a section of Kenya Kwanza legislators have accused the DP of leveraging on the recent Gen Z demonstrations to attempt to overthrow President William Ruto.

