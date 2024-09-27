Gen Zs were protesting because they had been misinformed by political conmen – RUTO tells CNN that he has stabilized the country





Friday, September 27, 2024 - President William Ruto told CNN that he has stabilized the country after anti-government protests by young people nearly toppled his regime in June and July.

In an interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, the president explained that the protests were caused by misinformation and fake news that fueled the youths to take to the streets.

Ruto said the protests would have been avoided had the government sensitised the public on their policies and strategies to raise revenues.

"Most of the situation that you saw, part of it was occasioned by misinformation, fake news, and other aspects of protests. More explanation is going into our strategy going into the future," he explained.

Ruto further said that criminal gangs infiltrated the protests to propel violence and destroy property, prompting police to intervene and contain the chaos.

Despite the law enforcement officers receiving wide criticism over their actions during the protests from Human Rights Groups, the president noted that their actions prevented the country from plunging into further crisis.

The Kenyan DAILY POST