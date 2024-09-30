RUTO’s critic JIMI WANJIGI claims his life is in danger after masked goons left this ‘chilling’ warning at his Muthaiga residence – LOOK!





Monday, September 30, 2024 - Safina Party leader Jimmy Wanjigi has claimed his life is in danger after masked men allegedly splashed blood at the gate of his Muthaiga home in Nairobi on Saturday night.

Wanjigi stated that the incident occurred around 10 p.m. when a grey pickup arrived at his residence. The men inside reportedly poured a bucket of blood at the entrance before quickly fleeing.

“Normally, that is an act of warning, it is to say we are going to spill your blood and that of your family,” Wanjigi said during a presser.

The politician further castigated police, accusing them of interfering with communications at his residence using a signal jammer vehicle parked outside his home.

“For the last 27 days, there has been a car parked outside my residence that makes sure that I cannot talk on my phone and I cannot watch TV,” he claimed.

Wanjigi said that when the court ordered the police and government to stay away from entering his house, authorities decided to frustrate him through the airwaves.

The Kenyan DAILY POST