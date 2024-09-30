Even RUTO cannot save GACHAGUA – UDA MP declares and urges the President to keep off the DP’s looming impeachment.





Monday, September 30, 2024 - An outspoken United Democratic Alliance (UDA) MP has declared that the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is unstoppable, insisting that the second-in-command must be sent home.

President William Ruto, who was out of the country when the impeachment calls gathered pace, is undecided on the subject and could try to dissuade his allies from the ouster bid as he did months ago.

The head of state is scheduled to oversee a parliamentary group meeting before Gachagua's impeachment motion is tabled, with lawmakers saying they would resist plans to have them shelve the ouster bid.

National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro said the President should respect the independence of Parliament, saying the impeachment was an initiative of lawmakers.

"We respect the president, but on this one, it will take a miracle to convince the over 300MPs that demand for a National Deputy President.

"If he requests us otherwise, then we will request him to accept our proposal to have 40 other DPs speak for other tribes that feel left out.

"We advise the president to KEEP OFF on this and let MPs do their job. Gachagua MUST GO," Osoro said on Sunday.

Nyeri Town MP Duncan Mathenge shared this view, saying MPs were independent enough to make their choices.

"Impeachment is a parliamentary process and if the president could interfere in it, then President Uhuru Kenyatta would have intervened when former Governors Martin Wambora, Ferdinand Waititu, and Mike Sonko were impeached.

"President Ruto would have also stopped (Meru) Governor Kawira Mwangaza's impeachment," said Mathenge.

The Kenyan DAILY POST