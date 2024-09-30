I will support the impeachment of DP GACHAGUA – KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH confirms





Monday, September 30, 2024 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah has confirmed his support for the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, stating that he has not acted like a national leader.

Speaking after attending a Sunday service in one of the churches, Ichung’wah, who is also the Kikuyu Member of Parliament, revealed that he had appended his signature to the motion, attributing his fallout with Gachagua who he termed as a tribal bigot.

"It is true there is an impeachment motion against the deputy president.

"As the MP for Kikuyu, I have read the motion and appended my signature to it and I will support the ouster," Ichung’wah said

Ichung’wah stated that Gachagua’s push for unity within Mt. Kenya fosters ethnic division and undermines the government.

He further alleged that there are plans to fracture the Kikuyu community ahead of the 2027 General Election, encouraging members to abandon the Kenya Kwanza alliance in favour of new political coalitions with Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah, and Eugene Wamalwa.

"I do not believe in the politics of ethnicity or sabotaging the government we formed.

"They want us to abandon what we built so that others can benefit," Ichung'wah said.

