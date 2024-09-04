RUTO’s China trip causes ripples in the U.S. as BIDEN sends another top diplomat to Nairobi – Look!





Thursday, September 5, 2024 - Kenya is once again at the centre of a high-stakes geopolitical dance, with the United States sending its fourth top official in just three months to Nairobi.

This comes at a time when President William Ruto is wooing China, signaling a delicate balancing act in the country's foreign relations.

Ambassador Mike Hammer, the U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa (SEHOA), is slated to visit Kenya this month as part of a broader tour that includes Belgium and Ethiopia.

The visit, according to a U.S. Department of State statement released late Tuesday, is aimed at discussing regional and security issues with Kenyan officials.

However, the timing of these visits is critical. They come in the wake of protests that rocked Kenya starting in mid-June and saw Kenyans challenge what they termed ‘U.S. meddling in Kenyan affairs’ and coincide with President William Ruto’s visit to China.

The U.S. appears to be keen on ensuring that its relationship with Kenya remains strong, even as President Ruto explores new avenues with other global powers.

Ambassador Hammer’s upcoming visit follows a series of high-profile U.S. diplomatic engagements with Kenya.

Just weeks ago, Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security, Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins, made her way to Nairobi, becoming the third senior U.S. official to visit within a month.

Her visit was preceded by that of Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Uzra Zeya, who engaged in tough discussions about police brutality during Kenya’s recent protests.

The surge in American interest is unmistakable, with Senator Chris Murphy also making an appearance in Kenya recently to discuss U.S. investments with a broad array of Kenyan stakeholders.

The Kenyan DAILY POST