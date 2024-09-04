RUTO’s China trip causes ripples in the U.S. as BIDEN sends another top diplomat to Nairobi – Look!

Thursday, September 5, 2024 - Kenya is once again at the centre of a high-stakes geopolitical dance, with the United States sending its fourth top official in just three months to Nairobi.
This comes at a time
when President William Ruto is wooing China, signaling a delicate
balancing act in the country's foreign relations.
Ambassador Mike Hammer, the U.S.
Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa (SEHOA), is slated to visit Kenya this
month as part of a broader tour that includes Belgium and Ethiopia.
The visit, according to a U.S.
Department of State statement released late Tuesday, is aimed at discussing
regional and security issues with Kenyan officials.
However, the timing of these
visits is critical. They come in the wake of protests that rocked Kenya
starting in mid-June and saw Kenyans challenge what they termed ‘U.S. meddling
in Kenyan affairs’ and coincide with President William Ruto’s visit to China.
The U.S. appears to be keen on
ensuring that its relationship with Kenya remains strong, even as President
Ruto explores new avenues with other global powers.
Ambassador Hammer’s upcoming
visit follows a series of high-profile U.S. diplomatic engagements with
Kenya.
Just weeks ago, Under Secretary
of State for Arms Control and International Security, Ambassador Bonnie D.
Jenkins, made her way to Nairobi, becoming the third senior U.S. official to
visit within a month.
Her visit was preceded by that
of Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, Uzra
Zeya, who engaged in tough discussions about police brutality during Kenya’s
recent protests.
The surge in American interest
is unmistakable, with Senator Chris Murphy also making an appearance in Kenya
recently to discuss U.S. investments with a broad array of Kenyan stakeholders.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
