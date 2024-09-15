RUTO’s chief economic advisor DAVID NDII reveals the status of the ADANI-JKIA takeover deal after public uproar





Sunday, September 15, 2024 - The controversy surrounding the partnership between the Kenyan government and Adani Airports Group Holdings for the takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has sparked serious debate.

The majority of Kenyans have opposed the potential deal from the start, citing numerous grey areas in the contract's terms.

But weighing in on the issue, economist David Ndii noted that it is not easy to take over JKIA.

He implied that it is not cast in stone that the Indian company would take over JKIA.

According to him, what is on at the moment is the government engaging the company to determine its suitability for investing in the country's largest airport.

Ndii said Adani had just submitted a proposal, and it is for the Kenyan agencies to review and decide whether or not they will entrust it with JKIA.

Should the government seers be convinced that Adani is the best fit, then the proposal will be deliberated on in the Cabinet for approval or otherwise.

"Adani proposal is not a contract. Proposals go through evaluation, followed by negotiations, due diligence, stakeholder engagement, legal opinions, and cabinet approval before there is a contract," said Ndii.

Adani would inject upward of Sh 250 billion to revitalise the airport should its proposal be approved.

However, Kenyans are paranoid over some of their terms, which include the controversial Indian firm retaining a considerable stake in JKIA's operations for an indefinite period.

The Kenyan DAILY POST