RUTO is now in the same league as OBAMA and MANDELA as he receives the Golden Plate Award for exemplary leadership amid the Adani scandal – Look! Is this a mockery?





Sunday, September 15, 2024 - President William Ruto has once again garnered international acclaim, receiving the Golden Plate Award from the Academy of Achievement on Thursday.

According to State House, this honour recognises Ruto's exceptional leadership in promoting transparency, accountability, and public participation, qualities that have positioned Kenya as a leader in governance innovation across Africa.

This comes amid the Adani scandal among others where Ruto has been accused of running an opaque government.

The award was presented during the launch of Kenya’s 5th National Action Plan (NAP 5) under the Open Government Partnership (OGP), highlighting Kenya’s commitment to open governance.

State House, in a statement, hailed the award as a testament to Ruto’s vision and impact on governance. Kenya’s leadership in the OGP framework has set the tone for other African nations, with the country often cited as an example of best practices in open government.

This marks the second time Ruto has received the Golden Plate Award. His first induction into the American Academy of Achievement came in 2022, during a ceremony held in Washington, DC.

At that time, he was recognized by General Charles Q. Brown for his inspiring life story and his rise from humble beginnings in rural Kenya to the highest office in the land.

Wayne Reynolds, Chairman of the Academy, praised Ruto for his perseverance and determination, a journey that resonates with many across the world.

Ruto now joins a distinguished group of global leaders who have been similarly honoured, including former US President Barack Obama, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, and the late South African president Nelson Mandela.

