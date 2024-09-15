Governors SAKAJA and WAVINYA NDETI busted for spending close to Ksh1 billion each on travel while doing little on development

Sunday, September 15, 2024 – Nairobi, Machakos and Turkana counties have been rated as the worst in terms of wastage.
In a report unveiled by the
Controller of Budget (CoB) Margret Nyakang'o, National and County governments
continue to waste public funds on excessive and unnecessary travel despite
public outcry.
Nyakang'o exposed county
governments for spending Ksh17 billion shillings on travel in the 2023/2024
financial year.
According to the CoB, the county
leaders used Ksh15.28 billion on domestic travel and Ksh2.32B on foreign
travel.
“During the financial year, the
Controller of Budget noted excessive expenditures by county governments on
travel, which may be wasteful, amounted to Ksh17.60 billion,” the report
stated.
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja,
Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti, and Turkana Governor Jeremiah Ekamais
Lomorukai Napotikan led the list of the most traveled governors spending close
to Ksh1 billion each on travel.
According to the report,
governors and MCAs from Nairobi, Machakos and Turkana travel mostly to China,
Canada, Turkey, South Africa, and Dubai.
The controller of the budget
described these travels as wasteful and extravagant.
Members of the County Assembly
(MCAs) were also faulted for spending so much on domestic travel.
The revelations by the CoB come
even as counties face a cash crunch, with most devolved units yet to pay their
workers for three months.
Nairobi, Machakos and Turkana
cunties were also rated poorly in terms of development.
Nyakang'o advised County
governments to minimize travel expenditure by holding activities within their
headquarters and allocating the funds to key development programs
