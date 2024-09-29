RUTO will not get rid of GACHAGUA easily as the DP receives special prayers to fortify him ahead of tomorrow’s impeachment showdown





Monday, September 30, 2024 – President William Ruto’s attempt to get rid of his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, won't be a walk in the park.

This is after the DP sought divine intervention to fortify himself ahead of the planned impeachment tomorrow.

Emotions ran high yesterday as Gachagua was being prayed for during a church service in Meru County.

Juja Member of Parliament (MP) George Koimburi got emotional and cried as Gachagua knelt at the podium for special prayers by Bishop Mutwiri Nteere.

“Siri ya maombi haya, ni wewe wajua, siri ya maombi haya ni wewe wajua,” the congregation sang in unison with the preacher, before they broke into prayers.

The latest comes even as an impeachment looms for the DP.

Speaking after the prayer session, the DP urged the individuals pushing for his ouster to reconsider their decision as removing him from office without the involvement of voters would violate their sovereignty.

“Let us not fall into the temptation of overturning the will of the people through other methods because people will not be happy when you overturn their will,” the DP insisted.

“Let us agree that the tenets of democracy say that you respect the will of the people because it is sovereign.”

Gachagua also implored the church to pray for Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza regime. He explained that the ongoing political infighting will likely distract the regime from delivering its campaign promises.

“It is my hope that sanity will prevail, we tone down on the politics of division and we work for Kenyans. We were elected two years ago and we have not yet done the work that we promised to do,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST