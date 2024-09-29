Do not overturn the will of the people – GACHAGUA gives RUTO the last warning ahead of his impeachment on Tuesday





Monday, September 30, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has warned President William Ruto and his allies to shelf his planned impeachment, saying his ouster will be overturning the will of the people

For the umpteenth time, Gachagua indicated that he ascended into office after being elected alongside President William Ruto on a joint ticket.

Speaking at an MCK All Saints Church, Kinoru, Meru County, Gachagua made it clear that ejecting him from the DP’s office without the electorates’ input would violate their sovereignty.

In a rather low and relaxed tone, Gachagua appealed to those pushing for the purge to respect the will of the people who entrusted him to serve alongside President William Ruto.

“Let us not fall into the temptation of overturning the will of the people through other methods because people will not be happy when you overturn their will,” Gachagua stated.

“Let us agree that the tenets of democracy say that you respect the will of the people because it is sovereign.”

Gachagua made the sentiments after receiving a special prayer from Presiding Bishop Mutwiri Nteere.

At the same time, DP Gachagua appealed to the church to pray for the President and the entire Kenya Kwanza administration.

The second in command raised fears that the latest political rhetoric and attacks would make the ruling party fail to deliver its campaign promises.

He thus pleaded with the churches to join hands to pray for order to prevail in the country.

“It is my hope that sanity will prevail, we tone down on the politics of division and we work for Kenyans.

"We were elected two years ago and we have not yet done the work that we promised to do,” Gachagua stated.

