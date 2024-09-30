A middle-aged lady arrested in Kabete in connection with child theft - 2 kids rescued (PHOTO).





Monday, September 30, 2024 - A joint team comprising the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit and detectives from DCI Kabete have successfully captured a child-stealing suspect and rescued two victims.

Mary Akinyi Mulamula, who had been playing a cat-and-mouse game with the authorities, was finally cornered and apprehended in Kabete, Nairobi.

The arrest followed a report received that a child had been stolen from her home in Muchingu, Mukango Sub-Location, Virhembe Location, Kakamega County, on June 6, 2024.



On the ill-fated day, the suspect spun a web of deceit, convincing the shamba boy that she was taking the child to Kakamega to be registered in a sponsorship program promising a monthly stipend of Sh9, 000.

However, the suspect vanished with the child without a trace, leaving the family in despair.



After relentless investigations, the officers' efforts paid off when they successfully rescued the victim alongside another victim, apprehending the suspect in the process.



The suspect is in police custody as the authorities prepare to bring her to justice.



The Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains resolute in its dedication to protecting children's rights and eradicating the scourge of human trafficking.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.