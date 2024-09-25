RUTO will go home in 2027 if GACHAGUA is impeached – Nyanza and Western are no match for Mt Kenya region – Prof. HERMAN MANYORA declares.





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - University of Nairobi don, Prof. Herman Manyora, has warned that President William Ruto will be writing his political obituary if he allows the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In an interview with one of the local media outlets, Manyora said Ruto is digging his own political grave by allowing his close handlers to impeach and humiliate his second in command.

Manyora said Gachagua is a political colossus who has a cult-like following in the Mt Kenya region.

Manyora warned that if Ruto loses Gachagua, he will also lose the Mt. Kenya vote, which is currently under the control of the Deputy President.

Manyora added that Ruto cannot replace the Mt. Kenya votes by wooing voters from Nyanza and Western Kenya, as these regions are no match for the political influence of Mt. Kenya.

Here is the video of Manyora warning Ruto about the risk of impeaching Gachagua.

