Fireworks as RUTO faces backlash after meeting Ford Foundation and praising it even after condemning it for sponsoring Gen Z protests





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - President William Ruto has attracted a backlash on social media after meeting with Ford Foundation President Darren Walker in New York, USA.

In a statement, Ruto stated that he held talks with Walker, adding that Kenya appreciated the Ford Foundation's commitment to safeguarding its democracy.

"Kenya appreciates the Ford Foundation’s commitment to safeguarding our democracy and supporting Kenya's calls for reforms in the global economic institutions, climate action, and modern technology regulation.

"Held talks with the President of the Ford Foundation Darren Walker in New York," President Ruto posted on X.

However, the president's post did not sit well with some Kenyans online, who quickly flooded the comments section with their reactions.

Some netizens expressed surprise at Ruto's change of heart, as he had previously accused the organization of funding anarchy during anti-government protests.

They questioned his new stance, wondering why he now appreciates the same organization he once condemned.

Ruto had accused the Ford Foundation of sponsoring anti-government protests in Kenya, claiming he wondered what it benefited from sponsoring the protests.

However, in response, the U.S.-based organization denied the president's claims, noting that they have a rich history of commitment to ensuring the independence of East Africa's institutions.

Here are a few reactions shared on X regarding President Ruto's meeting with the President of the Ford Foundation.

“You claimed Ford Foundation was funding #RutoMustGo protests. What changed?” Harun Kimani wondered.

“I can vividly remember that during the maandamano you said Ford Foundation were the one funding the so-called Gen Z, I am now wondering how you shake their hands in public and talk about safeguarding democracy? Something is ironic,” The King of Africa noted.

“One minute you appreciate their commitment to democracy, the next minute you accuse them of being undemocratic and engage in treasonous activities of overthrowing your government. It’s like you don’t even believe yourself!” Anwar Sadat charged.

“I thought you said that Ford Foundation is the FINANCIER OF ANARCHISTS (Gen Z protests) in Kenya? OR are you suffering from selective amnesia?” Ron GCD added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST