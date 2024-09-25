'Broke' MUNGATANA has been given ‘breadcrumbs’ by RUTO to introduce a censure motion against DP GACHAGUA - NGUNJIRI says.





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri has accused President Ruto’s government of exploiting "broke" Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana to carry out dirty deals.

In a Monday interview with Kameme FM, Kimani Ngunjiri claimed that Danson Mungatana squandered his wealth on women and casino betting, leaving him broke.

Ngunjiri further alleged that the government is now offering Mungatana crumbs in exchange for silencing Gachagua.

On Monday, Mungatana filed a censure motion aimed at scrutinizing Gachagua's conduct.

If passed, this motion would allow Senators to express their disapproval of Gachagua, differing from an impeachment motion that seeks the removal of an officeholder.

In the censure motion presented to Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, Mungatana outlined several concerns regarding Gachagua's statements since assuming office.

He cited instances where Gachagua made comments related to employment opportunities for Kenyans in public service, the allocation of resources to devolved units, and allegedly incited segments of the population to disregard lawful directives from county governments.

