Man embarrassed after his beautiful slay queen girlfriend rejected his marriage proposal in front of friends - Simps see dust (VIDEO).





Thursday, September 26, 2024 - A young man was left with an egg on his face after he organized a surprise party to propose to his girlfriend, only for her to reject the proposal.

In the video, the man pulls out a ring from his coat as his friends cheer.

He then goes down on his knees armed with the ring and proposes to his girlfriend.

Unfortunately, she rejects his proposal and walks away.

Friends who had gathered at the party tried to convince her to accept the proposal in vain.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.