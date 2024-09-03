RUTO wants to unite the country, but doesn’t want Mt Kenya region to be united –WAITITU terms him a hypocrite





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - Former Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu has wondered why President William is preaching the gospel of unity in the country, yet when his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, is uniting Mt Kenya region, is labeled a tribal bigot.

Ruto has united the country by including members of the opposition in his cabinet through his broad-based government, but he doesn’t want Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to unite the Mt Kenya region.

Gachagua has been attending meetings in the vote-rich region urging leaders and residents to unite in readiness for the 2027 presidential duel.

Speaking in Thika on Monday, Waititu questioned why Ruto promotes national unity but criticizes Gachagua for uniting the Mt. Kenya region, labeling him a tribalist.

“It is hypocritical for a leader to claim he is uniting the country, yet when Gachagua unites Mt Kenya region he is labeled a tribalist,” Waititu stated.

