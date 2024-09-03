Kikuyus have abandoned you - RUTO told to forget ‘Kumira Kumira’ in 2027 General Election.





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - Jubilee Party Secretary General, Jeremiah Kioni, has told President William Ruto to be ready to lose 47 percent of the votes that put him in office in 2022 for betraying the Mt Kenya region.

Kioni, speaking on Sunday, said the Mt. Kenya region, which includes Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Nakuru, Laikipia, Meru, Embu, and Tharaka Nithi counties, has abandoned President Ruto.

The former Ndaragwa MP told Ruto not to rely on intelligence reports that the Mt Kenya region electorate is still with him.

“I have been in Ndaragwa for the last two months and the reality is the ground has changed and Mt Kenya region has moved on from Ruto,” Kioni said.

Kioni further said by December this year, the Mt Kenya region will declare their next political move since Ruto betrayed them by forming the Nusu Mkate government with the opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST