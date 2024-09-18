Details of the secret night meeting to save embattled GACHAGUA from imminent impeachment – Look!





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 – The nefarious scheme by President William Ruto and his allies to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua may never see the light of day.

This is after more than 50 MPs from UDA, ODM, Wiper, and Independent Parties held a secret night meeting to save Gachagua from the looming impeachment.

This comes even as Kenya Kwanza leadership in the National Assembly has already received an impeachment motion against the second in command.

According to the reports, the impeachment motion against Gachagua could be tabled before Parliament as early as next week.

During the night meeting, the legislators vowed to protect Gachagua from the looming impeachment at all costs.

While commenting on the matter, Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba claimed that the power to impeach the deputy president was with the electorate.

“Gachagua can only be impeached by the electorate. It is the Kenyan people who have the authority of giving individual power and even withdrawing the power from them,” Gathoni noted.

The alleged plan to impeach the deputy president comes hardly a week after more than 48 legislators from the Mt Kenya region expressed their support for Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki.

While addressing the press on September 12, the MPs accused Gachagua of instigating division within Mt Kenya which the lawmakers claimed hampered the region's development.

The caucus further declared Kindiki as their link to President William Ruto, particularly on development matters.

The Kenyan DAILY POST