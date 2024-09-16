RUTO’s Gov’t to proceed with scandalous Adani takeover deals despite uproar from the public – See what OPIYO WANDAYI has done in total disregard for Kenyans





Monday, September 16, 2024 – The government of President William Ruto is hell-bent on proceeding with controversial Adani takeover deals despite uproar from the public.

This was revealed by Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi who has organized a public participation for stakeholders today with a view of getting the opinions of Kenyans on the proposed private investment partnership deal with Adani Energy Solutions Limited despite the uproar it has elicited from Kenyans.

The public participation forum is set to get the views of Kenyans on whether they support an agreement where the government is planning to award Adani Energy Solutions Limited permission to transmit Kenya’s electricity.

Should the deal sail through, the multinational company will take over from Kenya’s Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO) and be in charge of the electricity transmission from the power generators, a move that has been opposed by Kenyans.

The government had initially expressed interest in the partnership to address the perennial power blackouts in the country that have been largely blamed on Kenya’s transmission infrastructure.

Wandayi blamed the blackouts on the old infrastructure of power transmission, pointing to a need for improvement in the infrastructure hence the need for Adani.

Religious leaders on Sunday, however, asked the government to listen to Kenyans over the proposal to permit Adani Holdings to run Kenya’s infrastructure investments.

Should Adani Energy Solutions get the deal, they will help the government construct 371-kilometer transmission lines together with five substations in Western and Eastern Kenya.

