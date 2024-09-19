RUTO vows to use billions to ensure Mt Kenya region is divided – See how he is using Prof. KITHURE KINDIKI to achieve his mission





Thursday, September 19, 2024 - President William Ruto is burning the midnight oil trying to come up with strategies to divide the vote-rich Mt. Kenya region, which he perceives as a potential threat to his re-election bid in 2027.

Mt Kenya region which has around 5 million active voters is tilting away from Ruto due to bad governance, fake promises, corruption, and looting by Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders.

If Mt Kenya region slips away from the President, his re-election in 2027 will be as 'hard as milking a donkey' and this has forced him to start coming up with ideas of dividing the region.

Ruto has tasked Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki to use the money set for the country’s development to divide the region into two, Mt Kenya East and Mt Kenya West.

On Wednesday, Kindiki allegedly used over Sh 20 million of taxpayers' money to mobilise over 2000 Njuri Ncheke elders to declare him as the Mt Kenya East region political kingpin.

The same day, Kindiki allegedly used over Sh 30 million to organise an MCA convention in Murang’a County that endorsed him as Mt Kenya region spokesman.

Ruto hopes that if he manages to create divisions in the Mt Kenya region, he will have an easy ride during 2027 since Nyanza, Western, and Coast leaders, and the electorate are already in his pockets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST