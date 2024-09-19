RUTO cannot be advised. I just pity you - Githunguri MP GATHONI WAMUCHOMBA tells MOSES KURIA to his face during a function (VIDEO).





Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Githunguri Member of Parliament Gathoni Wamuchomba and Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria were among the guests invited for a house opening ceremony organized by popular Kikuyu emcee Kogi Investor in Gatundu South on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

When Wamuchomba was given a chance to speak, she began lecturing Moses Kuria, following his appointment as the Senior Economic Advisor to the President.

She looked Kuria into his face and told him that he has a difficult job ahead of him because Ruto cannot be advised.

She implied that Ruto is a Mr. Know-it-all and warned Kuria that it won’t be an easy job for him.

“I just pity you Moses Kuria. Ruto gave you a job to be his senior economic advisor but he cannot be advised,” Wamuchomba, who was speaking in his native Kikuyu language, said as other guests cheered her.

Kuria covered his face with shame as Wamuchomba slapped him with the truth.

