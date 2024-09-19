Court orders two Nigerian men caught trafficking drugs to pay Ksh 30 million each and be deported back to their country (PHOTOs).





Thursday, September 19, 2024 - A JKIA court has sentenced two foreign Nationals Ilo Ebuka Titus and Kanu Arinze to pay a fine of Kshs 30 million each and in default to serve 12 months in prison for trafficking in narcotics drugs.

The arrest of the two convicts on 13th March 2024 emanated from an intelligence-led operation where they were nabbed at the Nyamakima area by a team of detectives drawn from the Transnational Organized Crimes Unit augmented by their Anti-Narcotics Unit counterparts.

Upon arrest, the duo led the detectives to their places of abode at Umoja and Sunton where they were found with 39.04 gms of heroin and 25.71 gms of cannabis.

The two were later processed and arraigned where they pleaded guilty to the charges and were subsequently sentenced accordingly.

The court has further ordered that the two be repatriated back to their country of origin upon completion of the sentence or payment of the fine.

Additionally, the court also gave orders for the destruction of exhibits found to be narcotics drugs.

The Kenya DAILY POST.