RUTO throws convict MASENGELI under the bus as he orders new Inspector General of Police DOUGLAS KANJA not to be like him – Look!





Friday, September 20, 2024 - President William Ruto has given new Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja new marching orders.

Speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of Kanja at State House, Ruto directed the new IG to always respect the courts and not follow in the footsteps of Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli who has been jailed for six months for disobeying court orders.

He called on all security officers to abide by the rule of law regardless of their ranks within the police service.

According to the Head of State, heeding the rule of law was the only way to secure the country’s democracy.

He noted the cardinal principle for the stability and progress of a nation was in the leaders' ability to follow the law.

“To secure our democracy, the rule of law is the bedrock. All of us irrespective of who we are, the offices we occupy, our status must respect and submit to the rule of law,” Ruto stated.

“It is a cardinal principle for us to secure our democracy for us to remain a stable and progressive democracy.”

Ruto's sentiments came a day after he called on the National Police Service and the Judiciary to work together for the good of the people of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST