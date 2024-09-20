Senator AARON CHERUIYOT ‘threatens’ Adani whistleblower NELSON AMENYA after he named him among the brokers of the JKIA takeover deal

Friday, September 20, 2024 - Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot is breathing fire after he was linked to Adani Group.
This is after he vowed to sue
Adani whistleblower Nelson Amenya over allegations that he helped secure the
deal between Adani Holdings and the government to facilitate the takeover of
the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).
Speaking during the Senate
session, Cheruiyot maintained that the allegations were malicious and meant to
taint his name.
The Senator revealed that he
will take legal action against Amenya for saying that he received a bribe from
Adani to help them secure the JKIA deal.
"If we are to demand
accountability, you cannot fight corruption by means of character
assassination, and to that gentleman, my lawyers will be reaching out to him,’’
declared the Senator.
Cheruiyot maintained that he did not in any way help the Adani Group secure a deal with the government and that the allegations against him were in bad faith.
The lawmaker also added that he
had no connection and had never met any representative, contrary to the claims
that he traveled to India before introducing the representatives of Adani to
the government.
"I want to put it in record
that I don't work for Kenya Airports Authority or the Ministry of Transport and
I therefore don't know why somebody can allege that I helped broker a deal
between Kenya and another foreign entity,’’ Cheruiyot stated.
"I have never met the owners
and the management of that entity and as for such, I have worked extremely hard
in my life to protect my image,’’ he added.
The senator also threw jabs at
the media which he claimed did not handle the claims professionally
by broadcasting the allegations.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments