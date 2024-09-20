Senator AARON CHERUIYOT ‘threatens’ Adani whistleblower NELSON AMENYA after he named him among the brokers of the JKIA takeover deal





Friday, September 20, 2024 - Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot is breathing fire after he was linked to Adani Group.

This is after he vowed to sue Adani whistleblower Nelson Amenya over allegations that he helped secure the deal between Adani Holdings and the government to facilitate the takeover of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Speaking during the Senate session, Cheruiyot maintained that the allegations were malicious and meant to taint his name.

The Senator revealed that he will take legal action against Amenya for saying that he received a bribe from Adani to help them secure the JKIA deal.

"If we are to demand accountability, you cannot fight corruption by means of character assassination, and to that gentleman, my lawyers will be reaching out to him,’’ declared the Senator.

Cheruiyot maintained that he did not in any way help the Adani Group secure a deal with the government and that the allegations against him were in bad faith.

The lawmaker also added that he had no connection and had never met any representative, contrary to the claims that he traveled to India before introducing the representatives of Adani to the government.

"I want to put it in record that I don't work for Kenya Airports Authority or the Ministry of Transport and I therefore don't know why somebody can allege that I helped broker a deal between Kenya and another foreign entity,’’ Cheruiyot stated.

"I have never met the owners and the management of that entity and as for such, I have worked extremely hard in my life to protect my image,’’ he added.

The senator also threw jabs at the media which he claimed did not handle the claims professionally by broadcasting the allegations.

