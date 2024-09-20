Trouble for flamboyant car dealer KHALIF KAIRO as KRA goes after him - He has already been summoned.





Friday, September 20, 2024 - Flamboyant car dealer Khalif Kairo has been summoned to appear before Kenya Revenue Authority officials in Nyeri on September 26, 2024.

Kairo received a letter informing him that KRA was investigating his company on issues related to tax compliance and urged him to go with the necessary documents on the said date.

According to the letter from KRA, the commissioner has commenced investigations on Kairo’s tax compliance for the period commencing January 2018 to date.

The outspoken car dealer has accused his former business partner of using rogue KRA officials in Nyeri to frustrate him.

Kairo claimed that he has been paying all his taxes and said he was willing to produce all documents to prove that his company was tax compliant.

He alleged that his former business partner gave huge bribes to KRA officials in Nyeri to frustrate him after he announced that he is launching a new showroom.

Kairo said he won’t honour the summon by KRA officials in Nyeri and dared them to shut his company.

“Doing legit business in Kenya and making it is very hard. Ju ata ukifanya the right thing, bado utakuwa frustrated,” he tweeted and accused KRA of intimidating him.





