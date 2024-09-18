Interior Principal Secretary, RAYMOND OMOLLO, spotted rocking Zegna Dark Foliage Deerskin sneakers worth Ksh 130,000 - Pesa Iko (PHOTO).









Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo turned up at an official meeting with senior security officials rocking expensive Italian-made sneakers.

Omollo was spotted wearing Zegna Dark Foliage Deerskin designer sneakers worth Ksh 130,000, despite President William Ruto urging government officials to adopt austerity measures amid budget cuts.

During the Gen Z protests, Ruto had pledged to address the issue of government officials displaying lavish lifestyles in public.

However, senior government officials are still displaying opulence as millions of Kenyans struggle to make ends meet.

See photo.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.