Celebrations as Treasury CS JOHN MBADI announces plans to reduces VAT and other taxes to cushion Kenyans – Look!





Tuesday, September 10, 2024 – Kenyans can now breathe a sigh of relief after Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi announced government plans to reduce taxes over the next three years, in a bid to ease the financial burden on Kenyans.

Speaking at the launch of the Financial Year 2025/26 Budget Preparation Process yesterday, Mbadi announced that the Value Added Tax (VAT) will be reduced from 16% to 14% while corporate tax will drop from 30% to 25%.

The move is part of a broader strategy to foster economic resilience, particularly in key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and housing.

Mbadi emphasised that while the government will not support any additional expenditures in the medium term, it will instead focus on improving efficiency, accountability, and the prudent use of resources.

“The government is committed to fiscal discipline. We aim to enhance transparency in our financial management systems and in procurement processes,” Mbadi stated.

“Despite the fiscal constraints we are facing, we will ensure growth, expand opportunities, and prioritize sectors critical for economic recovery.”

Reflecting on the ongoing fiscal year, Mbadi noted that the implementation of the FY 2024/25 budget is progressing, despite the challenges presented by the recent withdrawal of the 2024 Finance Bill.

“With the Finance Bill no longer on the table, the government has had to forego additional revenue measures. Therefore, we have taken steps to realign our priorities with the resources at hand,” he explained.

The medium-term tax cuts are expected to boost household purchasing power and enhance business profitability, offering much-needed relief to both citizens and the private sector.

The Kenyan DAILY POST