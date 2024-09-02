MIGUNA MIGUNA explains why RAILA is not fit for AUC seat as he endorses Djibouti's candidate MAHAMOUD YOUSSOUF





Monday, September 2, 2024 - Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna, has endorsed Djibouti’s candidate Mahamoud Youssouf for the Africa Union chairperson seat.

Mahamoud and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are the two leading candidates in the race to succeed Chadian Mousa Faki Mahamat who retires in February 2025.

In a social media post on Sunday, Miguna endorsed Mahamoud Youssouf, describing him as an ideal Pan-African and noting that he is not as old as his competitors.

Miguna further urged all French-speaking and Islamic countries opposed to Israel to support Mahamoud's candidacy, calling him the "real deal."

“Mahmoud Ali Youssouf of Djibouti is the candidate for all genuine Pan-Africanists for the position of chair of the AUC.

"We urge all Pan-African, Muslim, French-speaking, and anti-Israel African heads of state and governments to vote for this brilliant and talented young Pan-Africanist. Viva!,” Miguna wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Kenyan DAILY POST