Stop lying! Treasury CS JOHN MBADI blasts WAMUCHOMBA for 'misleading' Kenyans over the ‘Sh1.5 billion corruption scandal at Treasury’

Sunday, September 15, 2024 - Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has dismissed allegations by Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba that Ksh1.5 billion meant for coffee farmers was misused by the exchequer.
In a statement, Mbadi termed
Wamuchoma’s sentiments as misleading and further clarified that no funds were
misused under his watch.
According to the former ODM
party chairperson, the Treasury declined a request by the Ministry of Cooperatives
to transfer the funds to one of its departments.
Mbadi while insisting on the
matter noted that the transfer of the Coffee Cherry Advancing Funds was
rejected as it did not meet the requisite conditions for approval.
“The treasury received such a
request from the State Department for Cooperatives, advising them that the
Ksh1.5 billion should remain dedicated to the Coffee Cherry Advance Revolving
Fund's original purpose,” Mbadi stated.
“Upon careful review of the
request, and in strict adherence to the PFM Act and the National Treasury's
Circular No. 10/2024 on Guidelines for Budget Implementation, the treasury
declined the proposed reallocation,” he added.
The Treasury CS further revealed
after rejecting the proposed reallocation, he advised the Ministry of
Cooperatives that the funds would only be disbursed to support the coffee
farmers.
While clarifying the matter, CS
Mbadi also advised Kenyans including the media to report accurately and
responsibly on issues involving public funds.
The CS noted that disseminating
false information undermined the integrity of the country's financial systems
and could cause unnecessary public concern.
