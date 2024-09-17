More troubles for the embattled Acting IG GILBERT MASENGELI as another family sues him over the abduction of Wajir MCA YUSUF AHMED





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli has once again found himself between a rock and a hard place after petitioners sued him over the disappearance of Wajir Member of County Assembly, Yussuf Ahmed.

In their petition, the victim's family moved to court seeking orders to compel the police IG and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Mohamed Amin to produce the lawmaker.

Ahmed's family further demanded that the politician be released and presented in court alongside the two police bosses.

The MCA's family while filing the case, faulted Masengeli and other police officers for failing to provide information regarding the disappearance of their kin.

In the case filed jointly by the victim's family and the Wajir County Assembly, the petitioners further called on the court to compel Masengeli and Amin to ensure the MCA's safety wherever he is.

According to the petitioners, unless the court intervenes and compels the two senior officers into action, they will continue living in fear about their kin's fate.

Wajir County Assembly speaker Abdilleh Yussuf while commenting on the matter, noted that activities at the County Assembly had been brought to a standstill following Ahmed's abduction.

Yussuf was reportedly abducted on September 13 by unknown people while being driven through the Enterprise Road in Makadara Sub-County at around 9 pm.

While detailing his abduction, the family claimed that the assailants took the victim's phone to bar him from communicating.

Following the incident, the taxi driver promptly reported the abduction to the Industrial Area Police Station, and an immediate probe was launched.

