RUTO is fattening you for slaughter - Slain U.S. President JOHN F. KENNEDY’s nephew and TRUMP’s ally warns Kenyans of RUTO’s ‘evil’ plans

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 – President William Ruto’s nefarious plans to push down the throats of Kenyans the so-called digital IDs, known as Maisha Namba, have been exposed.
This is after American
politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a son to former American Attorney General
and Senator Robert F. Kennedy and a nephew to slain U.S. President John F.
Kennedy, who until recently was a candidate in the US presidential election,
vehemently opposed Maisha Namba, warning Kenyans that their privacy would be
compromised with the digital IDs.
While responding to a social
media user who was reacting to a report on the rollout of the Maisha Namba in
Kenya, Kennedy reminded observers of how mainstream media branded him a
conspiracy theorist back in 2020 when he first spoke out against such plans.
"It’s still seemed
outlandish and frightening back then. Now everything has been normalized.
We are cattle lined up at the abattoir," stated Kennedy who recently endorsed
Trump's re-election after shelving his own bid.
He cast aspersions on the
involvement of American donors in the rollout of digital IDs globally.
Maisha Namba is a unique
identifier that will be used as a single number for accessing government
services throughout one's life.
It will link a user's personal
information, like their ID, and phone number, making it easier to access government
services.
Just like RFK argues, the rollout of
digital identity poses serious privacy risks, Kenyans have also expressed the
same fears, but Ruto seems unbothered.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments