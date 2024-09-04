RUTO is fattening you for slaughter - Slain U.S. President JOHN F. KENNEDY’s nephew and TRUMP’s ally warns Kenyans of RUTO’s ‘evil’ plans





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 – President William Ruto’s nefarious plans to push down the throats of Kenyans the so-called digital IDs, known as Maisha Namba, have been exposed.

This is after American politician Robert F. Kennedy Jr, a son to former American Attorney General and Senator Robert F. Kennedy and a nephew to slain U.S. President John F. Kennedy, who until recently was a candidate in the US presidential election, vehemently opposed Maisha Namba, warning Kenyans that their privacy would be compromised with the digital IDs.

While responding to a social media user who was reacting to a report on the rollout of the Maisha Namba in Kenya, Kennedy reminded observers of how mainstream media branded him a conspiracy theorist back in 2020 when he first spoke out against such plans.

"It’s still seemed outlandish and frightening back then. Now everything has been normalized. We are cattle lined up at the abattoir," stated Kennedy who recently endorsed Trump's re-election after shelving his own bid.

He cast aspersions on the involvement of American donors in the rollout of digital IDs globally.

Maisha Namba is a unique identifier that will be used as a single number for accessing government services throughout one's life.

It will link a user's personal information, like their ID, and phone number, making it easier to access government services.

Just like RFK argues, the rollout of digital identity poses serious privacy risks, Kenyans have also expressed the same fears, but Ruto seems unbothered.

The Kenyan DAILY POST