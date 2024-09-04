A police officer beats up a local DJ and disfigures his face after suspecting he was having an affair with his lover





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - An upcoming deejay from Narok is seeking justice after he was beaten up and seriously injured by a police officer in what is believed to be a love triangle.

The victim, Arnold Kamau, claims that the officer identified only as Walter forcefully broke into his home on Sunday.

He allegedly dragged Kamau out of his house and assaulted him with kicks and blows, accusing him of being involved with his lover.

The officer attempted to stab him during the altercation but onlookers intervened after he screamed for help.

“He beat me with a stick until it broke into pieces. He also had a knife, but my neighbours' shouts stopped him from stabbing me,” Kamau said.

After the initial assault outside his home, the rogue police officer followed Kamau to a club where he works as a deejay.

He continued assaulting him, claiming he had an affair with his girlfriend who works as a barmaid in the club where Kamau is a resident deejay.

Kamau expressed confusion over the officer's motives, stating that as a DJ, he is friendly with everyone and doesn't understand why the officer assumed he was involved with his lover.

Below is a photo of the victim.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.