SAKAJA speaks on being unceremoniously ejected from a plane that carried RUTO and RAILA to China

Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has dismissed reports that he was ejected from a plane that ferried President William Ruto and his delegation, among them former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, to China.
Speaking during the inauguration
of the Dishi na County kitchen in Umoja, Sakaja clarified that he was not
scheduled to travel.
"There's a lot of
propaganda. I hear people saying I've been removed from a plane, which plane
and I had this function here today? So forget those things that you see, focus
on work,” Sakaja clarified.
The clarification comes after a
renowned blogger claimed that Sakaja was unceremoniously removed from the plane
hours before Ruto jetted out of the country.
Ruto flew out of the country on
Sunday night to attend the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC)
Summit.
At the same time, Governor
Sakaja dismissed the alleged plot to kick him out of office through an
impeachment.
The Nairobi County boss said his
administration is focused on delivering to the Nairobi locals adding that he
will not be distracted by naysayers.
"We will not be distracted
by naysayers. Our focus is on delivering what we promised. Those are baseless
distractions," he stated.
