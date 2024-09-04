SAKAJA speaks on being unceremoniously ejected from a plane that carried RUTO and RAILA to China





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has dismissed reports that he was ejected from a plane that ferried President William Ruto and his delegation, among them former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, to China.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Dishi na County kitchen in Umoja, Sakaja clarified that he was not scheduled to travel.

"There's a lot of propaganda. I hear people saying I've been removed from a plane, which plane and I had this function here today? So forget those things that you see, focus on work,” Sakaja clarified.

The clarification comes after a renowned blogger claimed that Sakaja was unceremoniously removed from the plane hours before Ruto jetted out of the country.

Ruto flew out of the country on Sunday night to attend the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit.

At the same time, Governor Sakaja dismissed the alleged plot to kick him out of office through an impeachment.

The Nairobi County boss said his administration is focused on delivering to the Nairobi locals adding that he will not be distracted by naysayers.

"We will not be distracted by naysayers. Our focus is on delivering what we promised. Those are baseless distractions," he stated.

