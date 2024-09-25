RUTO in tears as KAA is banned from transacting or engaging with Adani until further notice – Look!





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 – President William Ruto’s government has been banned from transacting with Adani Holdings until further notice even as the controversy surrounding Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) thickens.

In a statement, Pokot South MP David Pkosing advised the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) to halt all proceedings with the Adani Group until the Parliamentary Committee on Transport submits a report on its findings on the contentious deal.

Citing an impending audit by the Transport Committee, Pkosing said that the two entities need to be cognizant of the investigation the committee is currently carrying out with lawmakers expected to give way forward on the matter which Kenyans across the board agree is a matter of national interest.

“It is the advice of this committee that because we are going to order a special audit, that you don't do anything with Adani until this committee presents a report to parliament.

"If you do it it’s up to you,” he stated during Parliamentary proceedings.

Pkosing warned in the event the two entities fail to heed the directive, senior bosses at the two organisations will be held personally responsible. He, however, did not expound.

Pkosing took a cue from Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna who had on Monday expressed fears that KAA and Treasury officials were doing Adani's bidding instead of working in the best interests of Kenyans.

The JKIA-Adani deal has captured the attention of Kenyans countrywide since Nelson Amenya, a Kenyan working in France, exposed that the government was in final-stage talks to hand over the running of JKIA to the Indian conglomerate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST