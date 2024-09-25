RUTO changes his mind after meeting Ford Foundation even after ‘sponsoring’ Gen Z protests as it emerges it also funded his wife RACHEL





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - President William Ruto has changed his stance on the Ford Foundation, just two months after publicly accusing the U.S.-based organisation of sponsoring violent Gen Z protests against his government.

This is after it emerged that the foundation also sponsored First Lady Rachel Ruto’s Table Banking program that operates in the country.

The change of heart comes after meeting with Ford Foundation President Darren Walker during his second trip to the United States this year.

The President, who once expressed sharp criticism, now lauds the foundation for its support in critical areas such as democracy, global economic reforms, and climate action.

The head of state struck a different tone after the meeting, underscoring a newfound appreciation for the Ford Foundation’s role.

“Kenya appreciates the Ford Foundation’s commitment to safeguarding our democracy and supporting Kenya's calls for reforms in the global economic institutions, climate action, and modern technology regulation,” remarked Ruto, marking a stark departure from his previous harsh words against the group.

This U-turn comes barely two months after Ruto publicly blamed the Ford Foundation for fueling demonstrations in Nairobi and other major towns.

Ruto had previously labeled the protesters as “anonymous, faceless, formless, and foreign-sponsored,” directly implicating the Ford Foundation in his allegations.

